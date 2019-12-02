Orly

Orly Breathable Treatment + Color Nail Polish In Fairy Godmother

$9.99

Orly Breathable Nail Polish is a revolutionary one step process to the perfect salon quality manicure that lasts days longer than a traditional manicure! Two coats of this all-in-one polish and treatment will have your nails looking perfect for days without the hassle of a base or top coat. Specially formulated to allow nails to breathe while polished, the all-in-one long lasting formula creates longer, stronger, and healthier looking nails while the 600 bristle brush makes application quick and flawless. The unique 13 free formula means this polish is free of animal derived ingredients, glutens, formaldehyde, and other unwanted chemicals and ingredients.