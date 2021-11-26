United States
Dora Larsen
Orla Triangle Bra
£58.00£46.40
At womanhood
Meet the queens of colour combinations. Dora Larsen never fail to make us love their unique colourful lingerie. Classic designs reinvented to suit your stylish needs, the brand oozes a wow factor. Made with recycled materials. Fabrics dyed without chemicals that are harmful to the environment. Best for those that want comfort and gentle support. Fits A - D cups. Features light, removable padding and is finished with a delicate lace overlay.