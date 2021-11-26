Dora Larsen

Orla Triangle Bra

£58.00 £46.40

Buy Now Review It

At womanhood

Meet the queens of colour combinations. Dora Larsen never fail to make us love their unique colourful lingerie. Classic designs reinvented to suit your stylish needs, the brand oozes a wow factor. Made with recycled materials. Fabrics dyed without chemicals that are harmful to the environment. Best for those that want comfort and gentle support. Fits A - D cups. Features light, removable padding and is finished with a delicate lace overlay.