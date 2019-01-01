Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Simon Miller
Oriska Silk-linen Dress
$300.00
$179.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
Detailed at the front with a self-tie bow, Simon Miller's Oriska dress is composed of pink slub basket-weave silk-linen. The casually chic style showcases this season's signature hue.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Callipygian
Polka-dot Crepe Maxi Dress
$295.00
$118.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Short Polka Dot Dress
$55.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Sister Jane
Midi Dress With Peplum Hem In Contrast Star Print
$119.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Simon Miller
DETAILS
Simon Miller
Bonsai Bag
$490.00
$220.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Simon Miller
Bonsai Bag
$590.00
$265.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Simon Miller
Patent Leather Sandals
£350.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Simon Miller
White Beep 45 Thong Sandals
£350.00
£175.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted