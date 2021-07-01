Origins

Origins Mega-mushroom Relief & Resilience Mask

$56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

This creamy, super soothing, resilience boosting treatment mask has been formulated by Dr. Andrew Weil to rapidly reduce visible redness and irritation for comfortable, healthy-looking skin. Nutrient rich reishi and cordyceps mushroom, sea buckthron and fermented chaga work together to leave sensitive skin calm and hydrated. Key ingredients: Reishi: a powerful antioxidant to fight against sensitising and damaging free radicals that are found in environmental pollution. Cordyceps mushrooms: protects the skin and delivers powerful anti-ageing properties for healthy and youthful looking skin. Made without: Animal products, parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulphate, propylene glycol, mineral oil, DEA, petrolatum, paraffin, polyethylene beads and formaldehyde.