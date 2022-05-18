Origins

Origins Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff

$51.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Instantly brighten, hydrate and restore radiance to your under eyes with this revitalising eye cream. Powered by an energising duo of caffeine and panax ginseng, plus niacinamide and vitamin C to brighten. This eye cream helps to reduce the appearance of fatigue whilst softening the look dark circles and puffiness.