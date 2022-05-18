United States
Origins
Origins Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream To Brighten And Depuff
$51.00
At Mecca
Instantly brighten, hydrate and restore radiance to your under eyes with this revitalising eye cream. Powered by an energising duo of caffeine and panax ginseng, plus niacinamide and vitamin C to brighten. This eye cream helps to reduce the appearance of fatigue whilst softening the look dark circles and puffiness.
