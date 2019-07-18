Origins

Origins Ginzing Energy-boosting Tinted Moisturiser Spf40 50ml

£32.00

Perfect, protect and revive your skin all at once. Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturiser SPF40 is a multi-tasking formula that intensely nourishes and hydrates whilst delivering a sheer, perfecting veil to leave skin with a flawless, radiant appearance. Shielding against the sun, the day cream forms a protective barrier that blocks out damaging UV rays, whilst a blend of Coffee Beans and Panax Ginseng give skin a burst of rejuvenating moisture and energy. Expect a vibrant, radiant and healthy-looking complexion. Suitable for dry, normal or oily skin.