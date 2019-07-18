Origins

Origins have collaborated with Harvard-trained physician and world-renowned leader in holistic health, Dr. Andrew Weil to create the Mega-Bright Dark Circle Minimiser. Lightweight and quick-absorbing, the luxurious eye cream works to restore a radiant, luminous appearance. Harnessing the powers of Rosa Roxburghii (recognised as 'The King of Vitamin C' and used in Traditional Chinese Medicine), the formula addresses dark spots, puffiness and uneven skin tone to promote a brighter-looking eye contour. Defends against dullness and environmental aggressors, whilst revitalising sunken-in eyes to leave them wide-awake. Suitable for all skin types. Free from parabens, sulphates and phthalates.