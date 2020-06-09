Teva

Original Universal Rainbow Pride

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Teva

Original Universal Rainbow Pride | Model: 1003987-P Designed to celebrate equality in all its many forms, this Original Universal was conceptualized at the intersection of performance and purpose. To support our LGBTQ+ friends and allies, Teva contributed $20,000 to It Gets Better Project, an organization dedicated to ensuring that LGBTQ+ youth are free to live equally and exercise their power as individuals. Employing the same comfort features as the original icon, these Pride sandals feature straps made from recycled plastic bottles, a cushy EVA footbed, and rugged rubber outsole that’s poised to make strides for equality. Explore the collection here.