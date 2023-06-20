Blinc

Original Tubing Mascara

Say goodbye to panda eyes with Blinc Original Tubing Mascara. Blinc’s cult favorite, bestselling mascara is well-loved by consumers and beauty editors alike for its unique ability to colour, lift, and boost lashes with tubing technology. Each swipe doesn’t just coat lashes, but actually wraps them in product. When dry, the mascara forms small ‘tubes’ that strengthen the lashes and resist smudging and flaking. Even better, Smudgeproof Mascara prevents lash breakage during eye makeup removal. The tubes simply slide off the lashes when removed, helping to prevent loss of lashes. Key benefits Provides a dramatic, false-lash look by using tubing technology Nourishing formula strengthens and boosts lash health Visibly lengthens and thickens the lashes Water-resistant formula doesn’t budge through sweat or tears Key ingredients Acrylates Copolymer provide the tubing effect of this mascara. Beeswax and Carnauba Wax help lashes maintain their shape and strength. Wax also protects against breakage or lash fallout. How to use Twirl the wand inside the mascara tube to coat the brush. Hold the wand horizontally, start at the base of the lashes, and sweep right out to the tips. Wiggle the wand slightly from side to side as you apply the mascara. For the lower lashes, you can either hold the wand vertically and gently apply the mascara lash by lash or lightly sweep across the lashes. When application is complete, ensure the top of the tube is clean. Leftover product can cause difficulty opening the product next time. Who is Blinc Mascara Amplified for? Blinc Mascara Amplified is suitable for all ages, genders, and skin types. Those with frequent lash breakage or those frustrated with flaky, smudgy mascaras will benefit most from this product. How do you remove a tubing mascara? It’s super easy! Simply massage lashes with warm water to loosen and remove tubes from the lashes—no eye makeup remover required. Buy now, Pay later with Afterpay