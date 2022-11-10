Hunter

Original Tall Rain Boots

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hunter

Size/Fit Summary: True to size, Regular fit. If you are in-between sizes, have a wider calf or want to wear a thick sock, it is recommended to size up. Perfect for wet weather conditions, this women's Rain Boot has been at the heart of the Hunter Original brand since its introduction in 1956. Formed of natural rubber, each pair is made from 28 hand-cut parts and assembled over three days on an aluminium last bespoke to Hunter, before being vulcanized for superior protection. Featuring the Hunter Original tread pattern, and a comfortable polyester lining, this classic matte black waterproof boot is a rainy-day necessity. We recommend that all Hunter boots be worn with socks to protect the wearer's skin from contact with rubber. All Hunter Boot Socks are specially designed for use with our boot range and feature a fold over top to cover the rubber and nylon boot edge, preventing any rubbing associated with wear. Waterproof Handcrafted from 28 parts Polyester lining Rubber outsole with Hunter Original tread pattern Crafted from natural vulcanised rubber with matte finish Product code: WFT1000RMA-HGR