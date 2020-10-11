Hunter

Original Tall Rain Boots

$149.00 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

The iconic Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot has been a wardrobe staple since 1958, thanks to its comfortable, clean design, weatherproof rubber construction, and legendary durability. Handcrafted matte rubber upper 1-inch heel 15-inch shaft height 15.5-inch shaft circumference Side strap accent with buckle closure Signature logo patch Rounded toe Classic fit Pull-on style Textile lining Calendered rubber sole Imported.