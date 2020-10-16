Hunter

Original Tall Boot In Hunter Green

£95.00 £69.95

At Griggs

The Original Tall Boots from Hunter were the foundation of the Hunter brand and are the perfect boot for your everyday outdoor activities. Available in new bright colours ready for the festival season. These boots are 100% waterproof and feature an aesthetic strap at the top. However, if you are looking for a wellington that can be adjusted to fit you perfectly then we would recommend the side or back adjustable versions as these feature an extra gusset to really ensure the most unique fit. The signature Hunter tread will ensure the utmost grip across most terrains, however if you are looking for a more performance boot then we would recommend something from the Balmoral or Norris range which have both specifically adapted and designed for long term use on harder terrains.