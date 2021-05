Rolla's

Original Shorts

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Mid-weight, low-stretch denim Frayed hem Button fly 5-pocket styling Shell: 99.5% cotton/0.5% elastane Wash cold Imported, China Style #ROLLA30163 A staple style for sunny days off, these black Rolla’s cutoffs have a comfy high rise and relaxed fit that makes them a natural for pairing with your favorite tees.