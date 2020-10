Levi's

Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket

$89.99 $53.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

100% Cotton Imported Snap closure Machine Wash Non-stretch denim with a straight silhouette Welt hand pockets at sides; spade chest pockets with button flaps and signature Levi's tab Sherpa-lined point collar, Front snap placket Details to come before going live, as these are not available now.