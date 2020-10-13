Tuft And Needle

Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress

$595.00 $476.00

Proven: Over a million people choose us every night. In fact, 95% of our customers keep and love their T&N Original Mattress, Featuring our own proprietary T&N Adaptive foam, the Original Mattress is universally comfortable for all sleeping positions Proprietary foam: Our T&N Adaptive foam is engineered based on customer feedback and provides pressure relief where you need it most. An open-cell structure provides a flexible sleep surface that adjusts to you as you move throughout the night Cool sleeping: Our foam is more advanced than outdated materials such as latex and memory foam, the T&N Adaptive foam helps pull away heat with cooling graphite and gel beads, wrapped in our breathable plush cover to help keep you cool and comfortable Free of harmful chemicals: Our mattresses GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US certified, this means our beds are held to the highest of standards and are third party tested and certified to free of harmful chemicals, substances or materials Questions: We pride ourselves on customer service and urge you to reach out to us directly if you have any questions at any point, our expert customer service team will be available to help you through any hesitations, problems or questions you may have Note: Please allow up to 72 hours for the mattress to fully expand and for any potential odor to dissipate The T&N Original Mattress is the perfect balance between firm and plush. We wanted to create a mattress that was 'just right' for all sleepers. Our proprietary T&N Adaptive foam adjusts to you as you move and is more advanced than outdated materials such as latex and memory foam. We integrated graphite and cooling gel into our foam to pull heat away from your body and help keep you comfortable all night long. To finish it off, we added a supportive base layer to keep your body aligned and wrapped the whole package in our breathable knit cover. Our mattresses are made right here in the USA with fresh poured foam. Backed by our no gimmicks 10 year warranty and 100 night sleep trial, you can