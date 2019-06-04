As proud champions of the LGBTQI+ community, Hunter has designed a limited-edition version of the best-selling 100% waterproof PLAY boot in time for the start of festival season and Pride month. Celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQI+ community, each of the Pride PLAY boots will have a unique rainbow sole. Along with the sole, the rainbow is integrated into the pull tab and Hunter logo running down the back of the boot. The Pride PLAY boot is available with a block heel and a flatform silhouette. The block heel will fit a larger, wider foot more comfortably while the flatform is designed for narrower, smaller sizes. Stand proud in this latest style by Hunter.
This style has a slim silhouette and will best fit a conventional US women’s size 5-11 foot best.
Fully waterproof
Handcrafted from natural rubber
Polyester lining
Re-engineered for a lightweight feel
Hunter branded moulded outsole
Unique rainbow sole