Hunter

Original Play Short

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Item Information Hunter Size Chart Note: Select your US size. Please be advised, the product and box will display UK, US and Euro sizing. For US sizing, both men's and women's sizing is displayed. Men's sizing is represented by "M" and women's sizing is represented by "F". Bring a splash of color to your look with the refined Hunter® Original Play Boot Short Rain Boots. This product is certified vegan and is constructed with no animal parts for materials or bindings. Vulcanized natural rubber construction with matte finish. Fully waterproof. Pull-on construction. Classic, rounded toe. Signature brand logo accent at front. Polyester lining. Cushioned, non-removable footbed with multilayered sponge insole. Traditional calendared natural rubber outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1⁄2 in Weight: 1 lb 7 oz Shaft: 6 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!