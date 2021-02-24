Hunter

Original Play Clogs

$75.00

Size/Fit Summary: Fits slightly larger, Regular fit. If you are in-between sizes, it is recommended to size down. The slip-on Women’s PLAY Clog is made from the highest quality natural rubber and set on a flat platformed sole. New this season, the 100% waterproof Clog is engineered with over 160-years of Hunter’s all-weather intelligence. Evocative of the bestselling PLAY Boot, this grey matte-finished shoe features a streamlined silhouette, breathable polyester lining and an adaptability that lends itself to being worn indoors for occupational use or outside, throughout spring, summer and autumn. Waterproof Handcrafted from natural rubber Polyester lining Slip on style Re-engineered for a lightweight feel Hunter branded moulded outsole Signature PLAY webbing detail on back heel Product code: WFF1002RMA-ZNC