Dr. PawPaw

Original Multipurpose Balm 25ml

£6.95

Buy Now Review It

At Feel Unique

Dr Paw Paw Original Multipurpose Balm 25ml - Use on lips, skin, nails and cuticles, also use for finishing cosmetic touches. Dr Paw Paw Original Multipurpose Balm is a multipurpose soothing balm with naturally fermented Paw Paw. It is the ultimate lip balm, brow smoother and shaper, skin soother, moisturiser for skin, nails and cuticles, eye primer and make-up finisher/primer. This multipurpose balm provides relief for dry irritated skin and dry cracked skin such as hands, heels and elbows. Its calming properties help with nappy rash, prickly heat, bites and stings and creates the perfect base for makeup. Use Dr Paw Paw Original Multipurpose Balm for adding finishing touches to hair and for smoothing brows. Further benefits: - Paw Paw is rich in antioxidants and minerals and also contains vitamins C and B to aid skin repair, providing anti inflammatory properties and adding moisture. - Contains Olive Oil to assist absorption, restore moisture and promote youthful looking skin. - Paraben Free. Dr Paw Paw are the master of multi-purpose products and are the first UK brand to bring paw paw balm to the UK. Loved by celebrities, a must-have for professional makeup artists and a permanent fixture in the handbags of beauty lovers everywhere. Don't leave home without Dr. PAW PAW!