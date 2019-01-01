Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Backpacks
Hunter
Original Mini Top Clip Backpack
$125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hunter
Featured in 1 story
Mini Backpacks That Are Too Cute To Handle
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bershka
Canvas Backpack With Handle
$22.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
EV1
Women's Convertible Backpack, Evening Blue
$30.00
$18.00
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Fjällräven
Kanken Mini Backpack
$70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry
Mini Cara Delevingne Bag In Indigo Quilted Lamb Nappa
$1690.00
from
Mulberry
BUY
More from Hunter
DETAILS
Hunter
Chelsea Boots
£100.00
from
Hunter
BUY
DETAILS
Hunter
Original Pride Play Flatform Rain Boots
$100.00
from
Hunter
BUY
DETAILS
Hunter
Chelsea Boots
£85.00
from
Hunter
BUY
DETAILS
Hunter
'first Gloss' Rain Boot
$55.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Backpacks
DETAILS
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
TUMI
Carson Backpack
$425.00
$295.00
from
TUMI
BUY
DETAILS
Fjällräven
Fjallraven Kanken Backpack
$80.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted