Original & Mineral

Original & Mineral Maintain The Mane Conditioner (350ml)

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Effortlessly detangle hair with the 'Maintain the Mane' Conditioner from Original & Mineral. Utilising ingredients from the brand's native country of Australia, its mild moisturising formula is infused with antioxidant-rich Banksia flower and macadamia oil to leave you with calm, manageable locks and long-lasting radiance. Ideal for daily use, the weightless conditioner protects coloured hair so you can experience hydrated, nourished and revitalised locks. Free from parabens, sulphates, phthalates and animal testing.