Original & Mineral

Original & Mineral Know Knott Detangling Spray, 250ml

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

With a nourishing blend of cold-pressed Argan Oil and Macadamia Nut Oil, Original & Mineral's luxurious 'Know Knott' spray detangles and reconditions your hair, giving it a weightless, glossy finish. It's the quickest route to snag-free styling.