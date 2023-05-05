Magic Wand

Original Magic Wand With Intimd Trigger Pin Point Attachment

Original Magic Wand, a best-seller and trusted for over 30-years for its power and durability. Includes a FREE straight attachment for the massager. Two speeds: ca. 6,000 / 5,000 vibrations per minute (on high / low setting). Plug type: US polarized. Power source: 110 – 120 volts electrical outlet. Provides comfort to aching body from sore muscles at the neck, back, shoulder, etc. As an upgraded version of the Hitachi Magic Wand, Vibratex had enhanced the wand to add additional flexibility when using the device. The weight of the wand has been reduced to minimize the strain on your arms, hands and wrists. Also, the wand is now more powerful than ever. The Hitachi Original Magic Wand has newer technologically advanced motor that runs quieter and more efficiently all with less power drawn. This improved wand is also now able to run 25 minutes straight without overheating. Accept no imitations, beware of knock-offs and wanna-be's, the Original Magic Wand weighs 1.45 lbs. Included with your purchase is a free IntiMD straight attachment for the Magic Wand. This is especially helpful when you want to pin-point any specific spot of soreness. In 2013, Hitachi discontinued the HV-250R (known as Hitachi Magic Wand), and introduced the upgraded version, Magic Wand Original (Model Number: HV-260). In the image section, we have included a comparison of product package for Hitachi Magic Wand shipped prior to 2013, and the new Magic Wand Original packaging.