Vibratex

Original Magic Wand Rechargeable Cordless Hv-270

$109.95

The Magic Wand Rechargeable is completely cordless to offer soothing stimulating massage nearly anywhere, anytime in rechargeable form. With its strength, versatility and staying power, Magic Wand Rechargeable delivers unprecedented vibration to targeted area to provide pressure release and therapeutic massage. Includes a FREE IntiMD Active premium personal trigger pin point massager. The included AC Power Adapter is World-Ready, meaning it can support full range of power input (100V-240V electrical outlet). *Please note, Connector/Plug Adapter may be required to use in countries with different AC outlet plug designs. The world's best personal & therapeutic massager with variable speed control and 4 vibration patterns. Legendary Magic Wand - Now Rechargeable & Cordless Today, there is an even more convenient choice for lovers of the Magic Wand: The Magic Wand Rechargeable. This is a cordless version that offers the freedom to enjoy the Magic Wand almost anywhere, anytime. The Magic Wand Rechargeable pleases with the same, strong, penetrating vibrations as the Original and features a silicone head, 4 intensity levels and 4 great vibration patterns. The Magic Wand Rechargeable comes with its own charging adapter and a 6ft cord. This massager can be used both cordless and plugged in (“plug-and-play”). This Magic Wand Rechargeable bundle also includes a FREE IntiMD Active trigger pin point massager. Each individual is unique, and so should the massager. Magic Wand Rechargeable is designed from the ground-up to incorporate the latest in vibration pattern and intensity control capability that delivers personalized and pleasureable massages. (4 intensity levels and 4 mind-blowing vibration patterns) We respect each customer's request for discretion and privacy. All products are pre-packaged in opaque poly bag.