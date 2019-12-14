Hitachi

Original Magic Wand – Rechargeable

$144.95

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Vibratex - Magic Wand Unplugged - Classic Vibrator The Magic Wand Rechargeable is now freed from its cord to offer soothing stimulating massage nearly anywhere, anytime in rechargeable form. With Four power intensities and four vibration patterns. Silicone head which you will love because it is non-pourous. Similar to the Magic Wand you love, but this time rechargeable. The Vibratex Magic Wand Unplugged pleases with the same, strong, penetrating vibrations as the Original. Four intensity levels. Four great vibration patterns. It is delivered with its own charging adapter and a 7ft cord.As an added bonus, the Magic Wand Rechargeable can be used both cordless and plugged in. Not Waterproof nor splash-proof. Highlights: Use Cordless or Plugged-in 4 Intensity Levels High Voltage Settings Body Safe Materials Rechargeable Make Better Love