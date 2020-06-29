bareMinerals

Original Loose Powder Foundation Spf 15

$32.00

5 CLEAN INGREDIENTS ORIGINAL Loose Mineral Foundation SPF 15 is the iconic mineral makeup that started the clean beauty revolution in 1995. Formulated with just 5 clean mineral ingredients — and without any unnecessary additives, binders, fillers or talc — it's MAKEUP SO PURE AND CLEAN YOU CAN SLEEP IN IT.™ GOOD FOR SKIN COVERAGE This skin-loving, vegan formula cares as it covers, promoting clearer, healthier-looking skin over time. Customize your coverage from sheer to full with this effortlessly buildable formula that wears all day without clogging pores, causing breakouts or settling into fine lines. That’s why it’s is the #1 mineral foundation in the U.S.* Available in 30 shades that flatter every skin type and tone, it's makeup with a no-makeup look and feel. MINERAL-BASED SUN PROTECTION With mineral-based, non-chemical Broad Spectrum SPF 15, ORIGINAL Foundation also protects from damaging UVA/UVB rays. Unlike chemical sunscreens that absorb UV rays, mineral-based sunscreens work to immediately block UV rays from absorbing into the skin. Containing the active minerals Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide, mineral-based sunscreens provide physical protection from the sun. EFFORTLESS APPLICATION When you use our signature SWIRL, TAP, BUFF application method, the mineral pigments warm up and transform from powder to a silky cream that blends seamlessly onto your skin. Easy to use, this weightless mineral foundation gives you natural-looking coverage that never looks cakey. Our online Foundation Shade Finder makes it easy to choose your shade. You can also stop by a bareMinerals boutique for a free Shade Matching consultation. FULL OF CLEAN, NATURAL LUMINOUS COVERAGE FREE OF CAKING