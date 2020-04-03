Buddy Wash

Original Lavender & Mint Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

There’s nothing like snuggling up with your furry friend after a bath with Buddy Wash. This gentle two-in-one conditioning shampoo is specially formulated in the USA with cosmetic-grade ingredients, including botanical extracts and essential oils for lasting freshness. It's like a spa day for your pup! You'll both feel cool as a cucumber with the soothing scent of lavender and rejuvenating mint—and the included aloe vera even helps to calm irritated skin. She'll feel like a queen living a life of luxury while you relax, too, thankful that she's not tracking dirt all over the house again. Talk about a win-win!