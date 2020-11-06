Germ-X

Original Hand Sanitizer (pack Of 48)

$72.00 $53.18

Buy Now Review It

Kills 99.99% of germs without water Effective at eliminating 99.99% of many common harmful germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds Contains moisturizers With Vitamin E Germ-x Original hand Sanitizer kills 99.99% of many common harmful germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds. Whether you're at home or on the job, our original formula is by your side wherever you need it most.