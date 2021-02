Tuft & Needle

Original Foam Pillow

$75.00 $67.50

Buy Now Review It

At Tuft & Needle

Our Pillow is soft and squishy while remaining supportive and breathable. These features are designed to make it easier for you to fall asleep—and stay asleep. Designed to adapt to you and your body, our Pillow keeps its shape all night while wicking warmth away so you’re always on the“cool side” of the Pillow.