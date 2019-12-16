Lip Smacker

Original Flavors Party Pack Lip Glosses, 8 Count

PARTY FUN! The best flavor forever lip gloss in a Lip Smacker party pack assortment that's perfect for collecting and sharing with flavor that lasts. Includes: Oatmeal Cookie, Vanilla, Mango, Watermelon, Tropical Punch, Cotton Candy, Kiwi, and Strawberry. LIP BALM: Moisturize your lips with a huge variety of Lip Smacker lip balms! Choose your lip balm from delicious classic flavors like strawberry lip balm or cherry lip balm, or our more creative flavors like Dr. Pepper, Vanilla Coke, or Cotton Candy. HYDRATE & PROTECT: Lip Smackers flavored lip balms come in a wide variety of flavors to delight your senses & keep lips smooth, moisturized, & protected. Makes a great party favor! LIP SMACKIN': We've been your trusted choice for flavored lip balms & lip glosses since we introduced the first flavored lip balm on the market. From cotton candy to Dr. Pepper, we've got your flavor! BEST FLAVOR FOREVER: Since 1973, we have put smiles on lips around the globe. We hope our authentic flavors, scents, & colorfully designed balms, glosses, nail polishes, & makeup sets make you happy! Great-Tasting Treats. Party Fun! The best flavor forever lip gloss in a Lip Smacker Party Pack assortment that's perfect for collecting and sharing. Moisturize and soften lips with lip smacking' flavor and shine. Includes: Vanilla, Mango, Wild Raspberry, Watermelon, Tropical Punch, Cotton Candy, Kiwi, Strawberry. Give 'em, Collect 'em, Share 'em!