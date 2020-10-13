Baby Foot

Original Exfoliation Foot Peel

$25.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

QUALITY SINCE 1997 - The ORIGINAL Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel contains 16 natural extracts. Each box contains 1 pair (2 booties), one for each foot. SMOOTH SOLUTION - Suffer from dry, cracked feet? Then you want the best treatment there is. Baby Foot restores your feet to the smooth, soft feet you once had. EASY TO USE - A simple three-step process where you: apply, leave on for 1 hour and then wash away. Dead skin will begin to peel 5-7 days after application. In as little as a week you can achieve baby soft feet! SIMPLE & EFFECTIVE - Enjoy A Spa Experience at home; No scrubbing, no pain, just sit back, relax, and get flawless feet with Baby Foot. The perfect DIY solution for feet! BEST GIFT IDEA - This foot peel is great to share with your family and friends. Let them enjoy baby soft, healthy feet with you. Baby Foot is an innovative foot care product distributed by Baby Foot U.S.A. located in Springfield, MO. Baby Foot product approved for sale in the United States must have the Baby Foot USA address and website listed on the back of the box. Baby Foot's Exfoliation Foot Peel will make your feet smooth and as soft as a baby's foot. Our scientifically formulated product contains 16 natural extracts help to exfoliate and moisturize at the same time. This effective and gentle process removes the unwanted dead skin cells that have built up layer after layer. The fruit acids penetrate the layers of dead skin cells and breaks down the desmosomes which hold the layers together. With this process, skin is undamaged, but peels easily away from the fresh layer beneath. After peeling, your feet are reborn just like a baby’s foot, giving you healthy, beautiful feet. So, say goodbye to rough, dry, cracked soles, by using a product that really works! Lavender Scented Visit our official BabyFootUSA website at for more information. Fits Women size 4-13, Men size 4-12