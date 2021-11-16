Baby Foot

Original Exfoliant Foot Peel

$25.00 $17.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel is designed to remove the unsightly, dead skin cells on your feet that build up over time and can contribute to numerous problems associated with the soles of your feet. Benefits Removes dead skin cells from your feet Easy to use at home Makes your feet feel smooth and soft Features Formulated with 16 natural extracts to exfoliate and moisturize One Hour Formula Original Foot Peel since 1997