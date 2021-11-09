Beautyblender

Original Beautyblender

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details Beautyblender's Original Beautyblender is the #1-selling makeup sponge, the super-soft, exclusive, latex-free foam that quickly blends makeup for an easy application and flawless, skin-like finish. Features Unique shape and exclusive material available ensures impeccable, streak-free application with minimum product waste Skin-perfecting makeup sponge can be used with foundations, powders, and any other complexion product Aqua-activated material grows to about twice its size when wet Absorbs minimal product so your favorite formula lands on your complexion-not in your sponge When wet, the super soft material provides an even, smooth blend and bounce Large, rounded surface area ensures a quick application while the contoured tip offers precision Non-toxic, water-soluble dyes beautyblender may shed dye for the first couple of washes-similar to a pair of blue jeans When you squeeze the water out, the excess dye is removed Dye does not transfer to the skin Made in the USA