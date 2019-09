Cuticura

Original Anti Bacterial Hand Gel 100ml

£1.55

Trust Cuticura Anti Bacterial Hand Gel to rpotect your hands when you are out and about.Its quick drying formulation kills 99% of bacteria fast whilst leaving your hands feeling clean, fresh and lightly scented.Kills 99% of bacteria. Quick drying. For use whenever or wherever you are. Dermatologically tested and approved.