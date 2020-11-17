Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Bear Mattress
Original All Foam Mattress
$700.00
$560.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bear Mattress
The memory foam mattress that started it all – the original Bear Mattress.
Need a few alternatives?
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
$360.00
$216.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Boll And Branch
The Mattress Topper
$450.00
$360.00
from
Boll And Branch
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Full-size Blanket
$69.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Beautyrest
Pinsonic Microlight Heated Quilt
$119.99
from
Bed Bath and Beyond
BUY
More from Bear Mattress
Bear Mattress
Bear Pro Mattress
$1090.00
$872.00
from
Bear Mattress
BUY
Bear Mattress
Bearmattress
$800.00
$640.00
from
Bear Mattress
BUY
Bear Mattress
Bear Mattress & Two Cloud Pillows
$740.00
$592.00
from
Bear Mattress
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
$360.00
$216.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Boll And Branch
The Mattress Topper
$450.00
$360.00
from
Boll And Branch
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Full-size Blanket
$69.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Refinery29
Wren Comforter
$84.28
$57.08
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted