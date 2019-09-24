Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Tatcha

Original Aburatorigami Blotting Sheets

$12.00
At Violet Grey
Tatcha Original Aburatorigami Blotting Sheets The perfect companion to midday makeup touchups $12 QUANTITY12345CHANELQuantity limit is 3. CHANELProduct limit is 10
Featured in 1 story
18 Plastic-Free Beauty Products To Love (Promise)
by Karina Hoshikawa