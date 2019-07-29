Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Cost Plus World Market

Origami Prisms String Lights

$19.99$13.99
At Cost Plus World Market
Our battery-operated string lights feature ten origami-like crinkle prisms that glow warmly with LED lights. This flexible string of lights is perfect for accenting a tabletop display or wrapping around your decor.
Featured in 1 story
String Lights For Elevating Any Space
by Elizabeth Buxton