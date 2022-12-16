Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Sleeper
Origami Lettuce Edge Plissé Pajamas
$320.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Everyday Ritual
Piper Metallic Stripe Cotton Pajamas
BUY
$202.00
Nordstom
Sleeper
Origami Lettuce Edge Plissé Pajamas
BUY
$320.00
Nordstrom
Refinery29
Rib Open Cardigan
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
Refinery29
Rib Open Cardigan
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
More from Sleeper
Sleeper
Party Pajamas Set With Detachable Feathers In Black
BUY
£390.00
Sleeper
Sleeper
Party Pajamas Set With Detachable Feathers In Black
BUY
$460.00
David Jones
Sleeper
Boudoir Feather-trimmed Satin Pants
BUY
$361.65
Net-A-Porter
Sleeper
Party Pajama With Double Feathers In Whiskey Brown
BUY
£273.00
£390.00
Sleeper
More from Sleepwear
Everyday Ritual
Piper Metallic Stripe Cotton Pajamas
BUY
$202.00
Nordstom
Sleeper
Origami Lettuce Edge Plissé Pajamas
BUY
$320.00
Nordstrom
Refinery29
Rib Open Cardigan
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
Refinery29
Rib Open Cardigan
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted