Oribe

Oribe Signature Shampoo

$44.00 $42.00

Every morning should start with a little indulgence, such as this rich daily cleanser by oribe, custom-blended from the most exclusive ingredients to silken, detangle and protect. Coconut, corn and oat-derived cleansers are ultra gentle and non-stripping. Lychee extract defends hair from oxidative stress, photo aging and the deterioration of natural keratin. Edelweiss flower extract, from the Swiss alps, protects against the drying, damaging and color-depleting effects of the elements. Watermelon extract, from the Kalahari desert, boosts natural protection against oxidative stress and deterioration of natural keratin. Prepare your hair for glamour. Lather, indulge, rinse. Weightless Brand Story Oribe, the eponymous line from one of the most influential hairdressers of all time is specifically tailored to meet the hair needs of the truly glamorous. These are the products of the hair obsessed.