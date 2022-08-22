Oribe

Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing Shampoo

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Do away with dandruff with Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing Shampoo. This gentle treatment shampoo relieves and prevents dandruff while soothing a dry, itchy and irritated scalp. Gentle enough to be used daily, this shampoo uses salicylic acid as its primary flake-fighting ingredient, and will reduce redness and dryness on the scalp. The hair and scalp are left refreshed and rejuvenated, and the healthy moisture balance of the hair is maintained. Formulated with Oribe’s Signature Complex of Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts to defend hair from oxidative stress, photoaging and the deterioration of natural keratin. This complex also assists in protecting hair from the drying, damaging and colour-depleting effects of the elements. Why Do I Need Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing Shampoo? Gentle treatment shampoo Alleviates flakiness, itching and discomfort Relieves and prevents dandruff Salicylic acid gently exfoliates the scalp Refreshes and rejuvenates Maintains the healthy moisture balance of the hair Oribe Signature Complex defends and protects hair from environmental stressors Dermatologist-tested Colour and keratin-treatment safe Free from parabens and gluten Vegan and cruelty-free 250ml Bilberry Fruit and Sugar Maple Extracts assist in soothing the scalp while adding strong antioxidant protection, and Pea Sprout Extract restores strength and elasticity. Caffeine helps to energise the scalp and rejuvenate hair follicles, while Sugarcane Extract provides deep hydration and nourishment. Ideal for anyone with a flaky scalp, dandruff, or scalp irritation, Oribe Serene Scalp Shampoo will gently cleanse the hair and scalp while providing relief from itching, discomfort and flakiness. Dermatologist-tested and colour and keratin-treatment safe. Formulated without parabens, sulfates or sodium chloride. Vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free.