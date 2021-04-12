Oribe

A three-piece discovery set featuring best-selling Oribe products to cleanse, condition and texturize for glamorous, healthy hair. Dermatologist-tested. Formulated without parabens, sulfates or sodium chloride. Color and keratin treatment safe. UV protection for hair. Vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. The set includes: GOLD LUST REPAIR & RESTORE SHAMPOO By reinforcing each strand of hair with healing oils, extracts and bio-restorative complex, this shampoo is sure to energize your scalp and give you your glow back. BENEFITS - Gently cleanses hair - Protects hair from damage - Rejuvenates hair so it appears more youthful and healthy - Reinforces the inner strength of each strand - Restores moisture KEY INGREDIENTS - Oribe Signature Complex (Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower): Defends hair from oxidative stress, photoaging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging and color-depleting effects of the elements. - Bio-Restorative Complex (including Plant Collagen, Caffeine, Biotin and Niacinamide): Repairs damage by penetrating the root to fortify, deeply nourish and strengthen the cuticle from the inside out while also energizing the scalp and rejuvenating hair follicles. - Mediterranean Cypress Extract: Known in ancient times as a symbol of immortality, deeply moisturizes for long-lasting repair and youth restoration. - Amino Acid Complex: Developed to closely resemble the proteins in the hair cortex, provides moisture to hair and scalp, strengthens and repairs damage on the cuticle. - Argan Oil: Adds healthy shine, repairs damage and controls frizz. GOLD LUST REPAIR & RESTORE CONDITIONER By reinforcing each strand of hair with healing oils, extracts and bio-restorative complex, this conditioner moisturizes your hair to help prevent split ends, condition the scalp and protect against future damage. BENEFITS - Moisturizes and restores hair to a youthful state without weighing it down - Smoothes each cuticle for ultra-soft hair - Reverses damage by sealing in moisture to strengthen - Protects against future damage - Helps reduce split ends KEY INGREDIENTS - Oribe Signature Complex (Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower): Defends hair from oxidative stress, photoaging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging and color-depleting effects of the elements. - Mediterranean Cypress Extract: Known in ancient times as a symbol of immortality, deeply moisturizes for long-lasting repair. - Bio-Restorative Complex (including Plant Collagen, Caffeine, Biotin and Niacinamide): Repairs damage by penetrating the root to fortify, deeply nourish and strengthen the cuticle from the inside out while also energizing the scalp and rejuvenating hair follicles. - Argan Oil: Adds healthy shine, repairs damage and controls frizz. - Strengthening Protein Blend: Reverses existing damage and reduces split ends. DRY TEXTURIZING SPRAY The award-winning Dry Texturizing Spray uses patented polymers to absorb excess oil at the roots without leaving a trace. Consider it a dry shampoo and texturizer in one.