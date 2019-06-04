Oribe

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, 1.7 Fl Oz

$55.00 $38.00

This luxuriously light oil absorbs instantly to restore hair to its prime. Infused with a rich blend of jasmine, edelweiss flower, lychee, sandalwood, cassis, bergamot and argan extracts, each protective drop penetrates the hair to deeply condition, strengthen and smooth-imparting intense nourishment and incredible shine. Works wonders on dry, damaged and color-treated hair. Liquid gold. Apply throughout damp hair. Add to ends after styling for extra luster, conditioning and frizz control. Oribe signature complex (watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower extracts) defends hair from oxidative stress, photo aging and the deterioration of natural keratin, all while protecting from the drying, damaging and color-depleting effects of the elements. A special blend of emollients conditions and softens hair without weighing it down. Argan oil adds lightweight shine, softens, reduces frizz and improves hair's condition and manageability, all while shielding against UV rays and environmental pollutants. Jasmine oil helps combat dry, itchy scalp and enhances shine. Sandalwood extract, Amur cork tree bark extract and barley extract form a proprietary composition optimized to stimulate the hair cuticle, enhance moisture content, repair split ends and improve overall hair aesthetics. Cassis seed oil contains omega-6 and omega-3 acids, which moisturize and strengthen. Shea butter, rich in vitamin f, moisturizes and softens dry and damaged hair, adding luster and helping protect against further damage. Brand Story Oribe, the eponymous line from one of the most influential hairdressers of all time is specifically tailored to meet the hair needs of the truly glamorous. These are the products of the hair obsessed.