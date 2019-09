Oribe

Oribe Fibre Groom Elastic Texture Paste 50ml

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

Oribe’s award-winning Fibre Groom paste is formulated with next-generation polymers that deliver bounce, separation and elastic hold in one. Its unique texture is easy to work through hair, for limitless shaping and styling. The Oribe Signature Complex protects from the damaging effects of the elements, while a blend of vitamins and natural oils condition hair and add a natural sheen.