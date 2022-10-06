Oribe

Feather Balm Ultra Light Cream

Cannot be shipped outside the USA What It Is: A multi-tasking Oribe cream, designed to add style, shine and shape to your hair Good to Know: Color safe, sulfate free, paraben free, gluten free, certified cruelty free by PETA, vegan What It Does: Soothes and hydrates while offering a feather-light hold; detangles; can be used as a blowout lotion, light texturizer, or finisher Hair Type: Curly, Straight, Wavy How to Use: Distribute throughout damp hair. Blow dry or air dry for feather-light styles. Can also be used throughout the day as a taming finisher Formulation: Lotion Featuring Oribe's Signature Côte D’azur Scent, Which Features Notes Of Calabrian Bergamot, White Butterfly Jasmine, And Sandalwood Made in the USA Style #ORIBE30027