Oribe

Oribe Apres Beach Wave And Shine Spray

$44.00 $42.00

Buy Now Review It

Our moisturizing glamour spray uses rich extracts and exotic oils for lush repair and sultry texture. The oribe shine spray is formulated without parabens or sodium chloride, and is color and keratin treatment safe. The spray protects hair from UV rays, and the specifically designed actuator drives product into hair, to add texture and piece separation. Adds moisture and shine, nourishes and repairs, creatures wavy, touchable, sexy hair, without salty-stiffness. Shake. Spray on wet or dry hair. Tousle to taste and let dry in the St. Tropez air. Follow with lipstick and heels. UV protection for hair. Brand Story Oribe, the eponymous line from one of the most influential hairdressers of all time is specifically tailored to meet the hair needs of the truly glamorous. These are the products of the hair obsessed.