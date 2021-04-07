Marie Kondo Collection

Product Information In Japanese "ori" means to weave and each piece in this collection has been handwoven by traditional artisans using generations-old techniques. The result: storage that's as strong as it is beautiful. Use this desktop organizer to create a clutter-free work surface. With a tiered profile and five compartments, it can store pens, scissors, notebooks, cords, cables and tech devices, sticky notes and other go-tos for quick access in front. Letter-size file folders and papers can find a home in the large back compartment. Keep your work-from-home area tidy so you can focus on the task at hand. It's also easy to carry from room to room - or take off and put back on a shelf. Part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, this woven desktop organizer is made of natural rattan, an easily renewable resource that's utilized for its strength and flexibility. Note on dimensions Because each organizer has been crafted completely by hand, exact measurements may vary slightly. Handwoven of naturally durable rattan Five compartments for detailed organizing Back section accommodates letter-size files Exclusive