NAK hair

Ori Lab Restore Cleanse Shampoo

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

If you’d like to be very kind to your hair, if you’d like to be so gentle it’s like your hair is a baby lamb, try the NAK Hair ORI Lab Restore Cleanse Shampoo. This shampoo, from NAK’s ORI Lab range of extra-lush products, offers a gentle cleanse for delicate, coloured hair. Expect a satisfyingly clean scalp that never feels dry or squeaky, plus soft, hydrated hair. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, camellia oil, and more, this renewing shampoo is also vegan, cruelty free, and made without parabens or sulphates. Lovely. Why will I love the NAK Hair ORI Lab Restore Cleanse Shampoo? Shampoo for coloured hair Won’t strip colour Hydrates and softens Ideal for fragile hair Made with snowflower and camellia oil 79% organic ingredients Made without sulphates or parabens Vegan and cruelty free Recycled packaging 300ml Who is the NAK Hair ORI Lab Restore Cleanse Shampoo best for? If you’ve got coloured hair and you’d like it to stay glossy and lush for longer, this shampoo is for you. Suitable for all hair types and textures. How should I use the NAK Hair ORI Lab Restore Cleanse Shampoo? The NAK Hair ORI Lab range shampoos have been designed for use as a double cleanse, so you’ll want to lather, rinse, and repeat before following with shampoo or a treatment. Key ingredients: Niacinamide Hyaluronic Acid Aloe vera Marshmallow Snowflower Camellia oil Oat extract Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.