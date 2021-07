NARS

Orgasm On The Beach Cheek Palette

The Orgasm On The Beach Cheek Palette features an array of sun-kissed coral and golden shades inspired by the iconic peachy-pink shade Orgasm. These shades are formulated with a lightweight formula that builds effortlessly and blends seamlessly onto any skin tone, revealing color in its truest form.