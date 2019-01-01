NARS

Orgasm Liquid Highlighter

$30.00

An ultra-lightweight, highlighting fluid in the universally-flattering Orgasm shade.Highlighted Ingredients: - Pomegranate Extract: Provides antioxidant benefits and long-lasting hydration.What Else You Need to Know: Just one drop of skin-perfecting Orgasm Liquid Highlighter is enough to create an effortless, dewy, and natural glow to complement all skin tones. The versatile formula can be worn alone on the face or body, as well as mixed into foundation or moisturizer for a subtle glow.