United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Home Basics
Organizer Underbed Storage Drawers
$19.99$15.99
At Wayfair
Store and organize your shoes in this under the bed shoe organizer. Made of non-woven material, it accommodates up to 12 shoes. The low profile design makes it easy to tuck away under your bed for compact, discreet storage. A clear plastic top lets you easily see the contents of the organizer, while the sturdy handle makes it easy to slide it out when needed.